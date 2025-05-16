ICC faces backlash over double standards after Khawaja ban, Jay Shah’s military support

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing intense criticism after fans accused it of hypocrisy in enforcing its rules. The controversy erupted when ICC Chairman Jay Shah openly supported the Indian armed forces during the recent Pakistan-India conflict, while earlier banning Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja for promoting a peace message.

Usman Khawaja was stopped from displaying a dove symbol and the phrase “All lives are equal” on his bat during a match in 2023. He had intended the message to support peace in the Middle East, but the ICC deemed it a political statement and banned it.

However, critics argue that Jay Shah’s open support for the Indian military was far more political. As chairman of the ICC and secretary of the BCCI, Shah’s public statements in favor of the Indian forces during a conflict raised questions about the ICC’s consistency in applying its own rules.

Sports journalist Malcolm Conn was among the first to highlight the issue. He questioned on social media whether Shah had stepped down from his ICC role before making such statements. His post sparked a wider debate about the fairness and neutrality of the cricket body.

Observers have pointed out that Khawaja’s message was peaceful and non-political, especially when compared to Shah’s support of military actions. Many fans and analysts are now urging the ICC to explain its code of conduct and apply it equally to all members.

So far, the ICC has not responded to the growing criticism. But pressure is mounting, with calls for the council to clarify its standards and ensure that no individual or country receives preferential treatment in global cricket.