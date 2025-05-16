India cracks down on online sale of Pakistani flags, issues notices to Amazon and others

The Indian government has issued formal notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, demanding an immediate halt to the online sale of Pakistani flags and patriotic merchandise related to Pakistan. Indian Union Minister confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Etsy, Ubuy India, and others received notices following public complaints. These companies were ordered to remove listings of Pakistani flags and items expressing support for Pakistan.

He stated that all involved platforms were instructed to take down related images and videos immediately, citing a violation of Indian laws. The minister emphasized that strict compliance with national regulations was expected from these companies.

According to The Times of India, the sale of such items had continued despite rising tensions between India and Pakistan after their recent border conflict. Trade unions alerted the government, calling the sales a threat to national security and unity.

The Indian government described the online availability of these items as offensive to public sentiment and a potential risk to the country’s safety. Authorities now require platforms to remove all listings of Pakistani flags and similar merchandise.

This crackdown follows India’s broader censorship of Pakistani content, including a ban on Pakistani TV shows, films, and the blocking of social media accounts of Pakistani media outlets and celebrities. The recent military skirmishes on May 6–7 and the retaliatory response by Pakistan led to a ceasefire on May 10, brokered by the US.