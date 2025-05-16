Trump jokes about oil gift in Abu Dhabi: “Just one drop?”

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, former U.S. President Donald Trump received a unique gift from his Emirati hosts. The gift was a small, beautifully packed vial of Murban oil. This oil is known for being one of the best in the world. However, Trump’s reaction to the small quantity turned the moment into a light-hearted scene.

Trump accepted the gift but immediately commented in his usual humorous style. He said, “This is the world’s best oil, but I only got one drop! That doesn’t make me happy!” His remarks brought smiles and a few laughs from those present. Clearly, the former president expected a little more.

Emirati Minister Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the head of ADNOC, responded with a calm explanation. He told Trump that Murban oil is extremely valuable. The gift was meant to symbolize respect and strong diplomatic ties between the UAE and the U.S.

Despite the explanation, Trump continued his playful complaints. He joked that, coming from a country so rich in oil, the small sample was surprising. His comments were not meant as criticism, but as a way to lighten the mood.

Overall, the exchange added a touch of humor to the formal visit. It also reminded everyone of Trump’s unique way of turning serious moments into memorable headlines. Even a simple gift became a talking point, thanks to his personality and presence.