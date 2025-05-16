Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges continued restraint between Pakistan and India

Russia has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, urging both countries to maintain restraint and prevent any further escalation of tensions. In a statement released on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed hope that the normalization of relations between the two nations will be both durable and long-term.

Zakharova emphasized that this peace process is a critical step towards ensuring lasting stability and peace in the region. She reiterated Russia’s stance on supporting dialogue and building mutual trust between Pakistan and India.

“Russia consistently advocates for the resumption of dialogue and strengthening mutual trust between both countries,” Zakharova said. “We encourage both states to resolve their differences through political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis.”

Russia also expressed its concern during the recent military confrontation, urging both sides to show restraint. Additionally, the Russian Ministry condemned all forms of terrorism, emphasizing the need for peaceful negotiations to address the ongoing issues.

Russia’s call highlights the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving conflicts and maintaining peace in South Asia.