Pakistan records $12 million current account surplus in April: State Bank

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account showed a surplus of $12 million in April 2025, according to new data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This marks a positive turn in the country’s external financial position during a challenging economic period.

In April, Pakistan’s exports stood at $2.61 billion while imports reached $5.23 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.62 billion. Despite this gap, a current account surplus was recorded, largely supported by strong remittance inflows from overseas workers.

According to SBP, remittances in April amounted to $3.18 billion, which helped offset the trade imbalance. The surplus signals improved external financing and foreign currency management during the month.

Cumulative figures for July to April show total exports at $27.27 billion and imports at $48.61 billion. This led to a trade deficit of $21.34 billion over the first ten months of the fiscal year. However, remittances during the same period reached $31.21 billion, providing vital support to the country’s economy.

The central bank further reported that the overall deficit in trade, services, and income for the 10-month period stood at $30.96 billion. Still, the strong inflow of remittances helped narrow the current account gap and provided temporary relief amid inflation and financial pressures.

As Pakistan continues to manage its external account challenges, the April surplus offers some hope. However, experts believe the government must maintain export growth and manage imports to ensure long-term economic stability.