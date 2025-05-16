After a recent setback against Pakistan, several Indian citizens, particularly members of the ruling BJP party, have reacted aggressively by vandalizing shops with Pakistani names. In contrast, the situation in Pakistan remains calm, where people continue to visit Indian-named shops without incident.

In Hyderabad, India, BJP workers were seen in viral videos attacking a bakery named “Karachi Bakery.” The incident highlights growing intolerance among certain political groups, who seem unable to accept recent political or diplomatic outcomes favoring Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, people have shown restraint and maturity. Despite tensions, shops with Indian names like Bombay Biryani, Delhi Nihari, and Hyderabadi Achar in Karachi remain busy with customers. The public has made it clear they have no issue with the names and continue to support these businesses.

Many Pakistani citizens stated that they would not follow India’s example and attack businesses. “We are responsible citizens,” said one Karachi resident. “Shops have nothing to do with politics, and we respect all cultures.”

This peaceful response stands in sharp contrast to the behavior seen in parts of India. While some Indian groups chose violence, Pakistanis have responded with calm and dignity, refusing to escalate the situation.

Overall, the differing public reactions in both countries offer a clear picture. Where some chose destruction and blame, others chose peace and coexistence — sending a strong message about tolerance and maturity.