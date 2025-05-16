Karachi gears up for global ‘one run’ half marathon on may 24

Karachi is all set to host the One Run Half Marathon for the second year in a row on Saturday, May 24. The international event will bring together over 2,000 runners from across Pakistan, joining more than 200,000 participants worldwide. Organised in partnership with the Hero League, the marathon promotes global unity through sports and fitness.

This year’s race in Karachi will begin at the Emaar Sales Center in DHA. Runners will enjoy a scenic route along the city’s beautiful coastline. In addition to the main 21.1 km half marathon, the event will feature shorter 1 km, 5 km, and 10 km races. These options aim to welcome participants of all ages and fitness levels, from professional athletes to beginners and families.

Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan, expressed excitement about the event’s return. “We’re thrilled to bring One Run back to Karachi. It’s a great way to show the world our talent, culture, and hospitality,” he said. The event strengthens Pakistan’s position in global sports and encourages more community participation.

Globally, countries like Germany, Poland, and Japan are also hosting One Run races. The largest number of international participants—over 180,000—will be in Russia, where the event is called ZaBeg.RF. The One Run movement, which started in Russia in 2017, has expanded rapidly, reaching international status in 2023.

The event gained global recognition in 2020 by setting two Guinness World Records for the highest number of cities joining a half marathon simultaneously. This year, new countries including Bahrain, Egypt, India, and Brazil will add thousands more to the growing global runner community.

Karachi’s continued participation reflects a rising passion for sports and healthy living in Pakistan. The city’s successful hosting of such a massive event also proves it can be a proud part of worldwide celebrations in fitness and unity.