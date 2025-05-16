Pakistan launches Rs30 billion green Sukuk to boost clean energy projects

KARACHI – Pakistan has launched its first-ever Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk worth Rs30 billion, aiming to fund new climate-resilient and green energy projects across the country. The Sukuk was officially introduced at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

Speaking via video link, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the Green Sukuk reflects growing investor confidence in Pakistan’s economy. He added that this step will help promote clean energy while also expanding Shariah-compliant financing options.

Structured on an Ijarah (leasing) basis with a variable rental rate, the three-year Sukuk falls under the Sustainable Investment Sukuk framework. Proceeds will be used to finance several green projects, including the construction of three dams to support renewable energy development.

Meezan Bank is acting as the lead joint financial advisor, along with Dubai Islamic Bank, Bank Islami, and Alfalah Islamic. The bidding process was underway at the time of the launch, and the Sukuk is expected to be listed on the PSX for trading.

The offering is open to a wide range of investors, including retail, institutional, corporate investors, non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs), Roshan Digital Account holders, and foreign investors. The issuance also aims to raise Pakistan’s Sukuk share in domestic debt to 14%, now amounting to around Rs5 trillion out of Rs37 trillion total debt.

Coinciding with Youm-e-Tashakur and a record PSX high of 119,961.91 points, the launch marks a positive shift in investor sentiment. Aurangzeb expressed optimism, noting strong global interest tied to Pakistan’s reform efforts in taxation, energy, and state-owned enterprises. He also confirmed that stakeholder consultations are underway ahead of the FY26 budget to present a forward-looking economic plan.