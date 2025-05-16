Pakistan’s IT exports reach $317 million in april, 2% growth year-on-year

Pakistan’s information technology (IT) exports grew by 2% in April 2025, reaching $317 million. This marks the 19th consecutive month of growth. Despite a 7% dip compared to March, the figure remains above the average monthly export of $314 million over the last year. Export proceeds in April averaged $15.9 million per day, a slight decline from $18 million in March. However, these results reflect positive growth over the year.

Over the first ten months of fiscal year 2025, Pakistan’s total IT exports hit $3.1 billion, up by 21% compared to the previous year. The continuous growth is attributed to a combination of factors. Pakistan’s expanding client base, especially in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, has played a significant role. In addition, favorable regulatory changes by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have also contributed to this rise.

The SBP introduced several reforms to support exporters. The retention limit in Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts was increased from 35% to 50%. This allowed exporters to keep more of their earnings. The stability of the Pakistani rupee has also encouraged more earnings repatriation. These measures have created a favorable environment for growth and investment in the sector.

Leading Pakistani IT companies have been actively engaging with global markets. They recently participated in major international events like LEAP 2025 in Saudi Arabia and the Web Summit in Qatar.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) survey shows that 62% of IT companies maintain specialized foreign currency accounts, further helping them take advantage of these new opportunities. The new Equity Investment Abroad (EIA) category, introduced this fiscal year, allows IT companies to invest abroad using up to half of their export proceeds.

Industry analysts remain positive about the sector’s future. The growth forecast for the full fiscal year 2025 is between 10% and 15%, which would bring IT exports to approximately $3.5 to $3.7 billion. With the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” economic plan, the target is set at $10 billion in IT exports by 2029, requiring a compound annual growth rate of 28%. This ambitious target reflects the sector’s ongoing expansion and potential for significant growth.