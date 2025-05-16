USAID aid cuts blamed for rising child deaths in Nigeria and beyond

DIKWA, NIGERIA – A growing humanitarian crisis is unfolding in northeastern Nigeria, where USAID aid cuts have led to the deaths of malnourished children and forced the shutdown of critical health programs. In Dikwa, a town filled with displaced people, mothers like Yagana Bulama are mourning the loss of their children due to hunger and lack of medical support.

Bulama recently lost one of her infant twins just weeks after Mercy Corps ended a malnutrition treatment program funded by USAID. She had already lost triplets to hunger in the past and now fears for her surviving baby. “I don’t want to bury another child,” she said, describing the despair that grips many families across Borno state.

For years, USAID provided vital funding for food, shelter, and healthcare in conflict-affected regions like Nigeria. However, over 90% of USAID’s contracts have been cut this year under the Trump administration, along with $60 billion in global assistance. Programs serving children, especially those suffering from severe malnutrition, have been hardest hit.

The consequences are devastating. Shawn Baker, chief program officer at Helen Keller International, warned that 1 million children may now go without treatment, leading to an estimated 163,500 additional deaths each year. Organizations like Intersos, now running the only in-patient malnutrition facility in Dikwa, say they are overwhelmed and underfunded, treating 10 dangerously ill children every day with a team reduced by more than half.

The impact of the aid cuts goes beyond malnutrition. In Dikwa, thousands of displaced people are stranded without shelter or support, as humanitarian groups have halted construction and rehabilitation projects. In Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, massive layoffs of aid workers have crippled the local economy and put further strain on already collapsing health systems.

Globally, 40 out of 62 U.S.-funded Mercy Corps programs in countries like Somalia, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, and Gaza have been terminated. In Mozambique, where violence has displaced over a million people, officials warn that healthcare and HIV/AIDS support are at risk of collapse. With no replacement funds in sight, aid workers fear the worst is yet to come.