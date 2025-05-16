Hundreds form Human jet in Jhang to honor PAF’s victory in recent clash with India

In a powerful display of patriotism, hundreds of locals in Jhang, Punjab, formed a human model of the Chinese-made J-10C fighter jet to pay tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The formation, which quickly went viral on social media, was a symbolic salute to PAF’s heroic response during the recent military confrontation with India.

The event drew large crowds, as residents stood shoulder to shoulder to replicate the silhouette of the advanced fighter jet. The J-10C, credited with countering Indian aggression, has become a national symbol of strength and defense. Alongside the formation, people raised patriotic slogans in support of the armed forces, showcasing unity and pride across the region.

This extraordinary tribute follows the events of May 6 and 7, when India reportedly launched missile strikes at five locations in Pakistan. In a swift and precise response, the PAF downed five Indian aircraft, including three of the latest French-made Rafale fighter jets, along with three combat drones. The rapid action drew widespread praise from defense analysts and the general public alike.

Adding to the celebrations, the public also expressed gratitude toward friendly nations such as China and Turkiye for their support. The human jet formation served as both a gesture of appreciation and a reminder of the strong defense partnerships Pakistan maintains globally. It further underscored the people’s admiration for the PAF’s technological edge and readiness.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a patriotic song titled “Yalghaar”, capturing the emotions of the nation. The song celebrates the success of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” launched by the Pakistan Army, highlighting the bravery and coordination of the country’s armed forces. The stirring lyrics and visuals have struck a chord with audiences across Pakistan.

Overall, the event in Jhang was more than a tribute—it was a heartfelt message of national unity, resilience, and trust in the country’s armed forces. It served as a reminder that the spirit of Pakistan remains unshaken in the face of adversity.