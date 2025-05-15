Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial — ketamine was Cassie’s ‘preferred drug’ during ‘freak offs’

Cassie Ventura is sharing harrowing details of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged “freak off” sex parties. The “Must Be Love” singer-who dated Combs off and on for 10 years before their 2018 split-detailed her drug use at his alleged orgies, which are at the center of his federal sex trafficking trial underway in New York. During her courtroom testimony on May 14, Ventura said that ketamine was the drug of choice for both Combs and herself during the “freak offs” with sex workers, according to NBC News, which had a reporter in the courtroom. “Ketamine, Sean had it,” Ventura said. “It took time out of the freak off.” As for why she opted to use ketamine-a dissociative anesthetic injectable drug-the 38-year-old explained, “That was my preferred drug because it was the most dissociative.” Ketamine has some hallucinogenic effects, which “makes the user feel disconnected and not in control,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. “It makes patients feel detached from their pain and environment.” Ventura is currently pregnant and expecting her third baby with husband Alex Fine.