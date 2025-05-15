Pakistan’s security inviolable, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by COAS General Asim Munir, and the Chief of the Naval Staff, visited the Pakistan Air Force’s operational base at Kamra on Thursday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force. He engaged with frontline personnel-including pilots, engineers, and technical staff and conveyed profound appreciation for their professionalism, precision, and steadfast dedication to national defence.

Addressing the officers, the Prime Minister stated: “In the wake of unprovoked aggression, Pakistan’s Armed Forces exhibited exemplary restraint, strategic foresight, and operational precision. Their swift and calibrated response not only neutralized the threat but also delivered a decisive blow to hostile military infrastructure-unequivocally reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He further remarked: “The entire nation takes immense pride in the valour and vigilance of its Armed Forces. Under the capable stewardship of the Chief of Army Staff, our defenders have once again underscored that Pakistan’s security is inviolable, and any act of belligerence will be met with a forceful, resolute, and unforgiving response.”

Highlighting the Pakistan Air Force’s operational success, the Prime Minister added: “Confirmation of successful downing of a sixth Indian aircraft on the night of 6/ 7 May, a Mirage-2000 near Pampore east of Srinagar, is further a testament to the PAF’s combat excellence and the unflinching resolve of our Armed Forces to protect the motherland at all costs.”

He lauded the visionary leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, acknowledging his pivotal role in modernizing the PAF and spearheading the seamless integration of advanced technologies that have significantly enhanced the Force’s operational capabilities. In a tribute to the airmen, the Prime Minister observed: “To our fearless pilots and dedicated air personnel-your courage and precision embody the indomitable spirit of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. You have stood resolute, upholding the sanctity of our skies and defending the sovereignty of our country with unwavering resolve.”

Reaffirming the government’s and nation’s collective determination, the Prime Minister concluded: “Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain fully prepared and resolutely committed to defending every inch of our territory. Any aggression will be countered with a timely, proportionate, and decisive response. We stand united, vigilant, and unshakable for the defence of our homeland.”