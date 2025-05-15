FIA cuts controversial F1 driver swearing fines

Formula One’s governing body on Wednesday reduced the controversial penalties dished out to drivers for swearing after a backlash from the grid. Ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the FIA has removed the risk of a race ban and cut the “base maximum penalty from EUR10,000 ($11,180) to EUR5,000.” Importantly the new guidelines given to race stewards now differentiates between swearing in “controlled” or “uncontrolled” circumstances. This will give drivers more latitude for turning the air blue in the heat of the moment, for example on the team radio during races. “Controlled environments include settings such as press conferences, while uncontrolled environments refer to spontaneous comments made by drivers or teams when on track or during a rally stage,” a statement from the FIA explained. It went on to describe the development as “major improvements” to appendix B of the sporting code.