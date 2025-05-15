Gold prices decrease Rs6,700 to Rs335,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.6,700 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.335,200 against its sale at Rs.341,900 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat came down by Rs.5,745 to Rs.287,379 from Rs.293,124 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat declined by Rs.5,266 to Rs.263,440 from Rs.268,706. The rates of per tola silver witnessed a decrease of Rs.105 to Rs.3,377 and ten gram silver also decreased by Rs.90 to Rs. 2,985 respectively. The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $67 to $3,168 from $3,235 whereas that of silver decreased by $1.05 to at $31.95, the Association reported.