Landmark agreement signed to strengthen birth registration in Sindh

In a major step toward improving civil registration services in Sindh, the Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department (LG&HTP), Health Department, and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have signed a trilateral agreement to enhance and expand digital birth registration across the province.

Under this agreement, the Civil Registration Management System (CRMS) and birth notification tool will be deployed in public health facilities, enabling real-time digital reporting of births from hospitals and health units directly to NADRA. This integration will ensure timely and accurate registration of newborns at the source, eliminating delays and increasing coverage.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Waseem Shamshad Ali, Secretary LG&HTP, Mr. Rehan Iqbal Baloch, Secretary Health Department, and Mr. Ehtisham Shahid, Director General NADRA Sindh Region.

The signing took place in the presence of Mr. Saeed Ghani, Minister for Local Government & Housing Town Planning, and Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health, Government of Sindh. Both ministers reaffirmed their departments’ commitment to inter-agency collaboration and the use of digital tools to improve citizen service delivery.

Also present at the ceremony were Ms. Kanwal Nizam, Program Coordinator for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), and the Additional Secretary LG&HTP, who have played key roles in facilitating the implementation of this initiative.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in ensuring every child in Sindh is counted and has legal identity from birth. It supports improved access to health, education, and social services, and contributes to data-driven policy planning.

The Government of Sindh remains committed to promoting institutional integration, digital transformation, and inclusive governance for the welfare of its citizens.