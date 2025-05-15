Order on commercial use of residential plots withdrawn, SBCA tells SHC

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has withdrawn its notification permitting commercial activities on residential plots.

A written statement confirming the withdrawal was submitted to the Sindh High Court by SBCA Director General Muhammad Ishaq Khuhro.

The High Court was hearing petitions filed against SBCA’s move to allow commercial use of residential plots.

In its written response, SBCA stated that it was rescinding the notification issued on March 13, 2025.

Following this, the court disposed of petitions filed by Jamaat-e-Islami and others.

The petitions, submitted by City Council Opposition Leader Saifuddin Advocate and nine town chairpersons, argued that SBCA had amended the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations to change the definition of amenity plots. They contended that amenity plots cannot legally be used for purposes other than their original intent.

The petitioners further claimed that the amendment removed “healthcare” from the list of approved uses for amenity plots and that residential land was being repurposed for education, healthcare, and recreational use without public consent.

They argued that the revision also eliminated the public’s right to object to land transfers.

Separately, SBCA has revoked the recent amendments made to the 2002 Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations. This reversal followed a policy review of the changes introduced through the March notification.

According to the latest SBCA circular, the amendments have been annulled with immediate effect. The authority exercised its powers under Section 21-A of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance, 1979, and other relevant provisions.

The circular was officially signed by Director General Muhammad Ishaq Khuhro.