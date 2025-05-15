Environment Dept, SEPA told to form joint policy to tackle climate change

A hearing of an environmental complaint in village Gahi Khan Chakrani Khairpur under the chairmanship of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput was held at the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Central Office. Secretary Environment and Climate Change Sindh Agha Shahnawaz, Director General Sindh Environment Protection Authority (SEPA) Waqar Phulpoto were present in the hearing. Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput sought a response on the emission of harmful smoke from brick kilns in village Gahi Khan Chakrani. The Sindh Provincial Ombudsman questioned the legal action taken against brick kilns on the complaint of local residents, the number of kilns across Sindh and the policy of the Environment Department and SEPA in view of environmental changes.

In response, Secretary Environment Sindh Agha Shahnawaz briefed the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman that research work is underway on the designs of brick kilns and other chimneys, while the number of registered chimneys across Sindh is 450, the largest of which is in Hyderabad, and there are countless unregistered temporary kilns. He said that temporary kilns are established underground without a chimney for a fixed period and are closed after the work is completed. These temporary underground kilns are present in thousands in Dadu, Thatta, Kashmore and adjacent districts.DG SEPA Waqar Phulpoto said that the Shergul kiln located in village Gahi Khan Chakrani Khairpur has been closed, while the Daulat Khan kiln will be closed in a week.He said that a survey is under consideration to compile a record of brick kilns and other chimneys, while various proposals will be given to the Sindh government for further steps.

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh said that climate change is a big challenge, in such a situation, steps against environment friendly things are inevitable, therefore, the Department of Environment and Climate Change Sindh and SEPA should form a comprehensive and integrated policy. Mohammad Sohail Rajput also directed both the institutions to submit a detailed report on environmentally friendly measures in the next six weeks.