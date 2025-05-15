STEVTA staff rallies in support of Pakistan Army

At the STEVTA (Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) headquarters, a rally was held by the STEVTA People’s Employees Union to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. The rally was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and Chairperson of STEVTA, Junaid Buland, along with STEVTA officers and employees.

While addressing the rally, Chairperson Junaid Buland said that Pakistan’s brave armed forces have given a strong response to India. He added that Modi always starts conspiracies against Pakistan whenever elections are near, in an attempt to fool his public and gain votes. The recent attacks by India on Pakistan are part of this conspiracy. In the Pahalgam incident, India attacked Pakistan to cover up its own failure, but the Pakistan Army responded forcefully, proving that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but will never compromise on its sovereignty.

STEVTA employees organized this rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army and paid tribute to the military for giving a befitting response to Indian aggression. “We want to send a message to Modi that the Pakistan Army is always ready to thwart any conspiracy against the country and that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces,” he said.