JUI-F leader targeted in South Waziristan explosion: police

A powerful explosion targeted the vehicle of local JUI-F leader Maulana Noorullah on Thursday near a seminary in the lower South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

The explosion hit Maulana Noorullah’s car near Shahzad Madrassah, adjacent to a police station in the district’s Azam Warsak market. According to a police statement, the bomb attack was carried out to target Maulana Noorullah, who remained unharmed.

Police confirmed the incident and said there were no casualties in the explosion. Security forces cordoned off the area and started an investigation.

According to a video later released by the JUI-F, Maulana Noorullah told his supporters that he was accompanied by local party leaders Maulana Ishaq and Maulana Amanullah when the blast occurred.

“We all are safe,” he told his supporters. “We want peace in the country and protection of religious schools, mosques and all Muslims.” JUI-F leaders have been targeted in different parts of KP and Balochistan over the past several months.