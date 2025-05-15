Senate passes resolution lauding military’s success

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution commending the armed forces for their successful conduct of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and delivering a forceful response to Indian aggression during the recent military confrontation.

The resolution, presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday, praised the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and the nation at large for their unity and resilience in the face of external threats.

“The House pays rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for delivering a decisive response to India and completing Operation Bunyanum Marsoos with professional excellence,” the resolution stated.

The document reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional and global peace, while firmly rejecting India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a threat to Pakistan’s national security.

It also reiterated support for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, calling for peaceful dialogue.

The Senate condemned Indian attacks on mosques and innocent civilians during the conflict, describing such actions as violations of international law.

The resolution also expressed gratitude to the Pakistani people “for setting aside political differences and demonstrating national unity,” and extended special recognition to the Pakistan Air Force for its role in the operation.

It concluded by warning that any future Indian misadventure would continue to receive a robust and full-spectrum response from Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the National Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution commending the armed forces for their “exemplary professionalism, vigilance and courage” in defending the country’s sovereignty in response to unprovoked Indian aggression.

The resolution lauded the military’s “exceptional restraint and responsibility,” describing the response to Indian strikes as “measured and befitting.”

Pakistan and India agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire on Saturday following days of intense military exchanges that raised fears of a full-scale conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The announcement was first made by US President Donald Trump and later confirmed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The ceasefire came after missile strikes, drone incursions, and retaliatory operations across the border.