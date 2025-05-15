PTI chief denies reports of deal over Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday categorically denied that any agreement had been struck over the party’s jailed founding chairman Imran Khan, saying that political issues must be settled through dialogue rather than clandestine pacts.

Speaking outside Parliament House, Gohar emphasised that “no deal has been made” with any quarter concerning Imran’s case, adding that all negotiations should remain confidential and constitutional.

Asked about reports that Imran had given his nod to talks with the government, Gohar said he had relayed the prime minister’s invitation but would not disclose details of their discussion at Adiala jail.

He insisted that genuine progress in national politics depended on discretion and sincerity, warning against media sensationalism. “Political matters must be resolved through talks,” he said.

This statement follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent appeal for comprehensive dialogue with opposition parties, which Imran is reported to have welcomed in principle.

Previously, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has agreed to engage in political dialogue.