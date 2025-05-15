£190m case: Notices to NAB on pleas filed by Imran, wife

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other concerned parties on the petitions filed by the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi seeking suspension of their sentences in the £190 million reference. The hearing was conducted by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif. During the proceedings, Latif Khosa advocate, representing the petitioners, requested that the case be scheduled for hearing next Wednesday. The court, while acknowledging the request, directed that the case be fixed for hearing next week and formally issued notices to all respondents. Earlier, an accountability court had sentenced the PTI founder to 14 years in prison and Bushra Bibi to 7 years in the same case.