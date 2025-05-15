No ban on marked currency notes from July 1, SBP clarifies

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has categorically rejected reports claiming that currency notes with pen markings or handwriting will no longer be accepted as legal tender from July 1, 2025. SBP Chief Spokesperson Noor Ahmed told Express Tribune on Thursday that reports of any notificiation being issued in this regard are baseless. The clarification followed widely circulated social media posts and reports featuring a fake notification that claimed that any currency note bearing pen marks or handwriting would no longer be considered legal tender after July 1, 2025.