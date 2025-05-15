Nuclear Nonsense

India is almost out of arsenal: water bomb, terrorism bomb, FTF bomb and now nuclear bomb. It looks like India is desperate to defeat Pakistan on the diplomatic front through nuclear controversy and has failed again.

On a visit to Indian-occupied Kashmir, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be placed under international monitoring. He called Pakistan a “rogue” nation and questioned if its atomic assets were safe.

Pakistan quickly responded. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Rajnath’s remarks showed “deep insecurity” and frustration. He added that Pakistan’s defence is strong enough to stop any Indian aggression without needing to rely on nuclear weapons.

He also said the Indian minister didn’t seem to understand how the United Nations and its nuclear agency, the IAEA, work. The spokesperson questioned India’s own record in handling nuclear materials.

He reminded the world that radioactive items have been stolen in India several times. In one case, a device was taken from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and later found with a group in Dehradun. In another case, a gang had illegal possession of Californium (a radioactive material worth $100 million).

Pakistan says these repeated thefts show a serious problem inside India. It says a black market exists for dangerous nuclear material. Pakistan is urging the IAEA and the international community to take note.

The Foreign Office has demanded a full investigation into these incidents and called on India to make its nuclear sites safer.

While India tries to question Pakistan’s safety measures, its own house is in disorder. Spreading fear would not work. Why, you may wonder? Because facts speak louder. India should fix its own nuclear problems before pointing fingers. So, after Rafale crash, its nuclear point also goes dead. *