Petrol Politics

It has become a troubling pattern, whenever there’s a chance for relief in fuel prices, the government finds a way to take it back. This time, it’s Rs 4.12 per litre; a quiet proposal that could once again shift the burden onto ordinary people.

Instead of passing on the benefit of falling global oil prices, the state appears more interested in satisfying the demands of oil marketing companies, refineries, and dealers. They want more margins, more allowances and the government is ready to oblige. The cost? About Rs 75 billion a year, and the loss of whatever little hope consumers had for cheaper fuel.

Add to this the plan to impose a 3-5 per cent sales tax from July, and what could have been a small economic breather becomes just another setback for the common citizen. And if that wasn’t enough, the petroleum division even wants to use public money to pay companies back for taxes they can’t claim because petrol is tax-exempt this year.

Strangely, the government still insists that OGRA fixes the prices “under policy,” when in reality, it’s the finance ministry and Prime Minister’s Office making the final call. The process lacks transparency, and the confusion suits those who benefit most.

All this points to a deeper issue as fuel pricing has become more about political management than economic fairness. Projects in Sindh and Balochistan, power subsidies, and industry margins are all being paid for at the petrol pump by people who can least afford it.

In the meantime, the government continues to extract more from consumers under one pretext or another. The game is clear: offer the promise of relief, then quietly pull it away. This is not just about fuel. This is about a way to prick the public with misplaced priorities. And this should not happen forever. *