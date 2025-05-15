FSC students buckle under pressure in S Punjab

A growing number of students enrolled in the Faculty of Science (FSc) in south Punjab undergo severe mental stress due to rising expectations from families, teachers, and society.

Caught between limited resources and high ambitions, many students silently suffer from anxiety and depression and make repeated efforts to achieve goals.

In cities like Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and even in smaller towns like Layyah and Vehari, thousands of students begin their FSC journey with hopes of becoming doctors or engineers. However, the pressure to secure over 94% marks often takes a heavy toll. Parents invest heavily in tuition centers and academies, while students are made to believe that failure to get into a top medical or engineering college would be the end of their future. Although there are too many fields, said Dr Kashif Hashmi while taking to APP. He hinted that they could get admissions in physiotherapy , Pharma D and some others.

Another doctor Arif Hameed Bhatti suggested that parents should not force their children. After becoming doctors, they have to work round the clock through out their life.He however urged parent to keep encouraging their kids and do not let them fell pray to depression.