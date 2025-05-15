Trump’s Qatari 747 may need fighter escorts and costly upgrades to serve as air force one

A Boeing 747 jet, reportedly offered to Donald Trump by Qatar as a temporary Air Force One, may require fighter jet escorts and major upgrades before it can safely carry the former president. Aviation experts say the aircraft currently lacks critical communication and defense systems needed for presidential travel.

The plane, formerly used by Qatar’s royal family, would need months of work to meet U.S. security standards. Experts warn that even after upgrades, the aircraft may be limited to domestic flights due to the lack of onboard protection systems normally installed on Air Force One. These systems help the aircraft survive threats like missile attacks and electronic warfare.

Trump has dismissed criticism of the move, calling it practical and a response to delays in the delivery of two new Air Force One jets from Boeing. He also stated it would be “stupid” to reject the Qatari offer. Despite that, defense analysts argue that the plane’s survivability falls far short of current Air Force One standards, which are designed to withstand extreme threats, including nuclear attacks.

While Air Force One usually operates without fighter escorts, experts say this jet might need them. That’s because the Qatari plane does not have the advanced missile defense systems, jammers, and sensors required for international or high-risk missions. Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst, noted that using the plane outside U.S. airspace could pose serious risks.

Upgrades would also involve installing secure communications, rebuilding parts of the interior to support Trump, his team, and the press, and reinforcing the plane’s wiring for security. The U.S. military has already contracted L3Harris Technologies to oversee the retrofit, but the full scope and cost remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the original Air Force One replacement program has been plagued by delays and rising costs. The two new 747-8 aircraft, initially expected by 2024, are now set to be delivered in 2027. These jets were originally built for a Russian airline that went bankrupt, and Boeing has since faced billions in losses while converting them to meet presidential needs.