Pakistan warns of “brutal response” if India violates ceasefire: DG ISPR

In a strong message to New Delhi, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry warned on Thursday that Pakistan will deliver a “swift and assured response” to any future Indian ceasefire violations. Speaking to Sky News, the military spokesperson said Pakistan will not tolerate aggression and stressed that further escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations could lead to mutual destruction.

Tensions between India and Pakistan intensified earlier this month following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, which India blamed on Pakistan. In response, New Delhi launched air strikes on Pakistani territory on May 6–7, leading to civilian casualties. Both countries then exchanged missiles over several days, prompting international alarm. The situation only cooled after US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire on May 10.

During the interview, DG ISPR stated that India’s aggressive stance is pushing the region toward disaster. He called out India’s efforts to “internalise” the Kashmir issue and condemned the heavy military presence there. “This is a matter that must be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” he stressed.

He also warned that any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty would be met with a “brutal” military response. Citing the principle of mutually assured destruction, Gen Chaudhry emphasised that any large-scale conflict between India and Pakistan would leave both nations devastated.

Last week, in a post-ceasefire press conference, DG ISPR highlighted the potential human cost of conflict. “A war between India and Pakistan puts over 1.6 billion people at risk,” he said. “There is no space for war between the two countries.” His comments reinforced Pakistan’s stance of restraint — but also its readiness to defend itself if provoked.