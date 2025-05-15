Bangladesh gets green light for Pakistan tour, five-match T20I series confirmed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received a go-ahead from its government to proceed with the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan, international media reported on Thursday. While the official approval letter is still awaited, BCB officials have confirmed that the government has agreed in principle to allow the tour to take place.

The tour includes a five-match T20 International series, with games expected to begin later this month. A BCB official stated that once the formal letter is received, discussions with players will begin. However, the board assured that no player will be forced to participate, especially those who express concerns over security.

Initially, the series was scheduled to start on May 25 in Faisalabad. However, the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 has caused scheduling changes. As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a revised itinerary with the BCB to accommodate these adjustments.

According to the new plan, Faisalabad will host the first three T20Is on May 27, May 29, and June 1. The remaining two matches will take place in Lahore on June 3 and June 5. Both cricket boards are working closely to finalize all arrangements and ensure smooth execution of the series.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team is currently touring the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they are scheduled to play two T20Is on May 17 and May 19. The UAE tour serves as preparation ahead of the challenging Pakistan series.

This tour marks a significant moment for Pakistan as it continues to attract international teams and rebuild its reputation as a safe venue for cricket. If all goes as planned, this series will further boost the confidence of global teams considering tours to Pakistan.