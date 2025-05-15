Pakistan proposes zero-tariff trade deal to the U.S. amid renewed diplomatic ties

In a major diplomatic move, Pakistan has offered the United States a bilateral zero-tariff trade agreement aimed at expanding trade in selected goods. Official sources confirmed the proposal and said it is designed to boost mutual economic interests and strengthen ties between the two countries. The deal would allow certain goods to be traded without tariffs, creating new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

This proposal comes at a crucial time, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. The conflict had escalated when India launched attacks inside Pakistan, claiming it was responding to an earlier incident in Pahalgam. In response, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyān Mursas,” targeting multiple Indian military installations in a calculated counter-attack.

President Trump, in a social media post following the ceasefire, praised the leadership of both Pakistan and India. He expressed hope for greater trade relations with both nations, signaling a shift toward economic diplomacy. Pakistan’s offer of a zero-tariff deal seems to align with this vision and could mark the beginning of stronger economic cooperation with Washington.

Trade volume details between Pakistan and the U.S. were recently presented in Pakistan’s National Assembly, highlighting a growing interest in economic ties. Pakistani officials believe that removing tariffs on selected items can help diversify trade, especially in agriculture, textiles, and technology sectors. Such a deal could also attract foreign investment and create jobs.

Moreover, the ceasefire has helped reduce fears of a larger war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The latest military confrontation was described as the worst in nearly three decades. By shifting the focus toward economic growth, both countries now aim to stabilize the region and avoid future conflict.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s trade offer to the U.S. not only reflects a desire for economic expansion but also sends a message of peace and partnership. If accepted, the agreement could open a new chapter in U.S.-Pakistan relations—based on trade, diplomacy, and mutual benefit.