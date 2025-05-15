Ishaq dar says India lied about pahalgam incident, Pakistan proved truth to the world

In a recent Senate session, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly rejected Indian allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident. He stated that soon after the tragic event, Indian media launched a smear campaign, but Pakistan responsibly clarified it had no connection. Dar emphasized that through diplomatic efforts, Pakistan successfully convinced the international community that India had misled the world.

Speaking during the Senate session chaired by Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani, Dar said Pakistan maintained constant contact with global partners after India started its blame game. According to him, while India tried to provoke emotions by targeting Pakistan, world leaders called on both sides to remain calm. However, India falsely claimed on May 7 that there were attacks at 15 locations and even accused Pakistan of inciting the Sikh community.

Dar added that India began sending drones into Pakistan’s airspace—nearly 80 were spotted. Yet, no country supported India’s claims of a Pakistani attack on Sikh sites. He stated clearly that Pakistan did not launch the first strike and had not used F-16s in any initial response. However, when attacked, Pakistan acted swiftly and lawfully under international regulations.

He revealed that Pakistan’s armed forces were given full authority to launch **Operation Phase 1** after India escalated tensions. A clear defensive strategy was planned and put into action, and the armed forces responded with precision. Dar underlined that patience had reached its limit, and a strong, planned response was necessary.

Ending his remarks, Dar criticized India’s silence over the **Jaafar Express** incident, where innocent lives were lost. He called on India to behave responsibly on international platforms. He said that just like India demands accountability from others, it should also fulfill its own obligations and speak up on issues involving human life and international peace.