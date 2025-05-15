Hania Aamir calls out fake video claiming she messaged tech influencer

Actress warns fans against falling for false content and urges fact-checking

KARACHI – Popular actress Hania Aamir has strongly denied false claims made in a viral video shared by a tech content creator, labeling the entire interaction as fabricated and misleading. In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, Hania shared a clip from tech influencer Noor Riaz, who falsely claimed that the actress had messaged him to ask how to zoom in the mobile phone camera beyond normal limits.

The influencer even showed a fake screenshot, claiming it was a message from Hania asking for camera zoom tips. However, Hania made it clear that she never sent any such message or interacted with the person.

Reacting to the misleading video, the actress wrote that people often make baseless statements about her, talk among themselves without knowing the truth, and spread misinformation without thinking.

She also pointed out how such videos mislead the public, leading people to argue based on lies. She advised her fans and the general public to always verify facts before believing or spreading anything online.

Just a few days earlier, Hania had called out another fake Instagram post being circulated in her name regarding the recent Pakistan-India tensions. She urged everyone to stay cautious and not fall for doctored content on social media.