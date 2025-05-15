CM Sindh announces Rs10 million aid for families of war martyrs

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced generous compensation for those affected by recent Indian aggression. Each family of a martyr will receive Rs10 million, while every injured citizen will be given Rs1 million as financial assistance. The announcement came during a ceremony held in Karachi on Thursday.

Speaking emotionally, Murad Ali Shah condemned India for carrying out unprovoked attacks during the night. He termed the Pahalgam incident a “well-planned conspiracy” and criticized India for targeting innocent civilians instead of military posts. “They martyred unarmed Pakistanis under the cover of darkness,” he stated.

The Chief Minister praised the Pakistani nation for showing unity and courage during the crisis. He said that Allah helped Pakistan in the time of need, and the people stood like a “wall of steel” against enemy aggression. He also assured that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be forgotten.

Murad Ali Shah mocked India’s military strategy, saying, “They bought Rafale jets but don’t have capable pilots to fly them.” He highlighted the role of Pakistan’s armed forces, stating that they had proven their readiness and strength. “Anyone looking at Pakistan with bad intentions will lose their sight,” he warned.

He also touched upon the Indus Waters Treaty, asserting that India cannot cancel it unilaterally. Referring to Bilawal Bhutto’s strong remarks, he said, “The River Indus will flow—or Modi’s blood will.” The Chief Minister ended his speech with a call for national unity and prayers for peace.