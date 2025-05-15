SHC suspends FBR action, orders Sowears outlets eeopened

Court cites legal flaws in tax move; brand allowed to resume business after Rs500,000 security deposit

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the reopening of all outlets of the fashion brand Sowears after suspending the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) sealing orders linked to a tax dispute.

The court’s decision came after Sowears’ lawyer, Mirza Moiz Baig, argued that the FBR violated legal procedures by sealing the stores without first determining the company’s tax liability. He noted that no prior showcause notice was issued, and the sealing was approved by a commissioner instead of the legally required chief commissioner.

Baig further emphasized that since the FBR had not completed its adjudication process, any sealing action was both premature and unlawful. He drew attention to a similar case involving designer Nomi Ansari, where the court also found procedural flaws.

As a result, the SHC allowed Sowears to resume operations but imposed a condition that the brand deposit Rs500,000 as security with the court’s Nazir until the final decision. The court scheduled the next hearing for May 20.

Earlier this week, the FBR had sealed Sowears’ head office and five outlets across Karachi, including branches in Lucky One Mall, Dolmen Mall, Ocean Mall, Hyderi Market, and Saima Mall. The tax body alleged that Sowears failed to connect its Point of Sale (PoS) system with FBR’s database, which allowed the company to underreport sales and evade taxes.

Additionally, the FBR claims to have uncovered international business activities in the UAE and the USA that were not declared in the company’s tax filings. These alleged operations were conducted via courier services and are now under investigation.