Delhi capitals strengthen pace attack with Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has opted out of the rest of the IPL 2025 season due to personal reasons. Mustafizur previously played for Delhi in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that no official request for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for Mustafizur’s participation in the IPL has been received as of now. The fast bowler is part of the Bangladesh squad scheduled to leave for the UAE later today, where they will play two T20Is against the hosts on May 17 and 19.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury stated that no decision has been made regarding Mustafizur joining the Delhi Capitals yet. “He is with the team. We haven’t received any decision on this matter,” he told Cricbuzz.

Mustafizur brings a wealth of IPL experience to Delhi, having won the IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He claimed 16 wickets that season and became the first overseas player to win the Emerging Player Award. Over the years, he has represented MI, RR, DC, and CSK, taking 61 wickets in 57 matches.

With Mustafizur’s arrival, Delhi Capitals now have three left-arm pace options alongside Mitchell Starc and T. Natarajan. The team remains in contention for a playoff spot, currently sitting fifth with 13 points from 11 matches. Their next three fixtures are against top-four contenders, GT, MI, and PBKS, as they aim to secure a place in the knockout stages.