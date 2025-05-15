Rs1.21 billion budget fails to control malaria in Sindh

Nearly 29,000 Cases Reported in Just Four Months Despite Anti-Malaria Funding

KARACHI – Despite allocating Rs1.21 billion to the anti-malaria program, Sindh has failed to control the spread of the disease. Over 28,800 malaria cases have been reported across the province in just four months, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the campaign.

According to Dawn News, many areas in Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, and Khairpur, received significant funds for mosquito control. However, officials made little to no effort to carry out proper fumigation drives, especially in rural regions. The lack of timely action has allowed malaria to spread rapidly.

Health department data shows that from January to April 2025, more than 494,000 people were tested for malaria in Sindh. Of those, 28,820 tested positive. Hyderabad Division reported the highest number of cases at 10,562, while Karachi saw only 239 cases, although the risk remains.

Residents and experts have raised concerns about the quality of the anti-malaria sprays. Reports reveal that ineffective substances like gasoline fumes were used instead of approved chemicals. In violation of World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, crucial chemicals like DDT were reportedly not used.

Despite every district receiving millions in funds, the failure to properly implement mosquito eradication campaigns has sparked public outrage. Citizens are calling for urgent, consistent, and scientifically sound spraying operations to prevent further outbreaks.

Moving forward, health authorities are being urged to improve transparency, ensure the use of effective chemicals, and hold responsible officials accountable for negligence in fighting the growing malaria threat in Sindh.