Pakistan’s women lead South Asia in mobile internet usage growth

GSMA report hails Pakistan’s digital breakthrough and rising female connectivity

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani women are now using mobile internet at a faster rate than their counterparts in India and Bangladesh, according to GSMA’s Mobile Gender Gap Report 2025, marking a significant digital shift in South Asia.

The report highlights that Pakistan has made remarkable progress in closing the gender gap in mobile internet usage. In 2024, the gap between male and female users dropped from 38% to 25%, with 45% of women now using mobile internet compared to 39% in India and just 26% in Bangladesh.

GSMA praised Pakistan’s digital advancement, calling it a “digital breakthrough.” It also credited the surge in connectivity to efforts made by telecom operators and regulators like the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which launched a digital gender inclusion strategy back in 2020.

Notably, the increase in internet adoption has been driven by rural women. Around 8 million women in Pakistan accessed mobile internet for the first time in 2024 alone. Industry leaders hailed this as a massive step toward digital empowerment.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim stated that these numbers reflect more than just data—they represent millions of women joining the digital economy for the first time. He emphasized that a smartphone in a woman’s hand today connects her to education, income, healthcare, and opportunities.

However, challenges remain. Ibrahim noted that in many rural and low-income areas, affordability and social norms still prevent women from owning smartphones. He stressed the importance of educating not just women but also the men who influence household decisions.

The GSMA report concluded by urging continued awareness and outreach efforts to ensure more women in Pakistan can access mobile internet safely and effectively. Awareness levels are also improving, with 89% of men and 86% of women now aware of mobile internet services.