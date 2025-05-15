ICC announces test championship prize money – How much will Pakistan get?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize money for the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final. The final will be played between Australia and South Africa on June 11, 2025, at Lord’s, London. The total prize pool has been doubled compared to previous editions, showing a commitment to enhancing the significance of Test cricket globally.

The winning team will receive a hefty $3.6 million, a major increase from the previous $1.6 million in past editions. Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $2.16 million, up from $800,000 in previous years. To build excitement for the final, the ICC has also released a promotional video, marking a 30-day countdown to the match. This increase in prize money reflects the growing popularity and importance of Test cricket on the world stage.

For Pakistan, the team finished in ninth place in the WTC points table, despite putting up strong performances. As a result, they will receive $480,000 in prize money. While not as much as some of the top teams, this amount still provides recognition for their efforts throughout the tournament and their contribution to Test cricket.

Other teams that finished higher in the points table will earn more substantial rewards. India, securing third place, will receive $1.44 million. New Zealand, finishing fourth, will get $1.2 million. Teams like England ($960,000), Sri Lanka ($840,000), Bangladesh ($720,000), and West Indies ($600,000) also secured significant amounts based on their rankings. This payment structure serves as a motivator for teams to perform consistently in future tournaments.

The WTC prize money is a significant step forward for Test cricket, emphasizing the growing importance of this format in the international cricket calendar. While Pakistan’s placement indicates room for improvement, the hope is that the team will focus on strengthening their strategy and performance in the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. Fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating a stronger showing from Pakistan in the next tournament.