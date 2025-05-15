Scorching days ahead: First heatwave of may to hit Pakistan this week

PMD Urges Caution as Temperatures Set to Soar Nationwide

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave alert, warning that most regions of the country will face extreme weather conditions over the next few days. The first major heatwave of May 2025 is expected to begin on May 15 and continue until May 20.

A high-pressure system building over the region will cause a sharp rise in daytime temperatures. According to the Met Office, southern areas including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan may see temperatures climb 4 to 6°C above normal during this period.

Similarly, central and northern regions such as upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience a temperature spike of 5 to 7°C above normal from May 15 to May 19. These unusually high temperatures raise health and environmental concerns across the country.

Relief could arrive by May 19, as a westerly weather system is expected to enter northern Pakistan. The system may bring rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with chances of isolated heavy downpours and hailstorms in areas like Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, upper KP, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD has advised citizens—especially children, elderly people, and women—to avoid direct sun exposure and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Farmers are also urged to adjust their agricultural plans and protect livestock from the intense heat.

Additionally, officials have warned that rising temperatures in northern areas could accelerate snowmelt, increasing pressure on water resources. The PMD has asked all authorities to stay on high alert and take preventive measures to manage heatwave-related emergencies effectively.