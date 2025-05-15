Trump says nuclear deal with Iran is ‘very close’

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington is “very close” to finalizing a nuclear agreement with Iran, suggesting progress in backchannel diplomacy despite lingering gaps. During his Middle East visit, Trump told reporters that Tehran has “agreed to some terms” and that talks are moving toward a long-term peace deal.

Trump emphasized that there are two ways to deal with Iran — one through dialogue, the other through force — but added, “I don’t want to go with the violent option.” His comments came as Iranian and American negotiators concluded a new round of secret talks in Oman on Sunday, with more negotiations planned.

However, Iranian sources familiar with the talks caution that significant gaps remain. Tehran is particularly firm on retaining its right to enrich uranium, although it is reportedly open to reducing enrichment levels for civilian use in phased steps. This is a major point of contention, as US officials want Iran to stop enrichment altogether — a condition Iran sees as a “red line.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshk responded strongly to Trump’s remarks, rejecting the portrayal of Iran as a “destructive force” and blaming the US for regional instability. Pezeshk stated that Iran won’t yield under pressure or sanctions, and accused the US of trying to fuel internal unrest in the country.

Sources say Tehran is willing to reduce its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, but only under certain conditions. Iran insists it will not return to the low limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew from. Meanwhile, Washington has so far refused to fully lift economic sanctions, another key obstacle to finalizing the deal.