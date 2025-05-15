Indian journalist faces legal action for interviewing Pakistani analyst Najam Sethi

In a dramatic turn of events, a case has been filed against renowned Indian journalist Karan Thapar in Delhi for interviewing Pakistani political analyst Najam Sethi. The complaint was registered by Indian lawyer Gautam Subhrawal, who alleged that the interview contained statements that compromised national security and showed bias against India.

According to Subhrawal, it is likely that Najam Sethi received a pre-interview briefing from Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. He also claimed that Karan Thapar was possibly aware of this but chose to go ahead with the interview regardless. The complaint calls into question the journalist’s intentions and seeks legal action under India’s Penal Code Sections 152 and 153, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Official Secrets Act.

The controversy deepened when Sethi, during the interview, made a bold statement about the recent Pahalgam incident in India. He claimed that he personally believed India could be behind the attack, suggesting it might have been a false flag operation or carried out by an incited militant group. These remarks have sparked outrage among nationalists and legal experts alike.

What particularly angered Subhrawal was Thapar’s silence during this part of the conversation. He expressed disappointment that the journalist did not challenge Sethi’s controversial claim or defend India’s position on the matter. This, according to Subhrawal, implied either negligence or possible complicity, both of which demand legal scrutiny.

This case has ignited a fierce debate about the boundaries of journalism and national interest. While some defend Thapar’s right to question and engage with differing views, others insist that such interviews must not come at the cost of national pride and security. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case is expected to raise important questions about press freedom, editorial responsibility, and cross-border narratives in South Asia.