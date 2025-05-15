Imran Khan Accepts PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Offer for Dialogue

In a significant political development, Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, has agreed to initiate talks with the government. This comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently extended an offer for dialogue.

According to sources close to the situation, Khan authorised PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to begin the process of negotiations. The meeting between the two took place at the Adiala Jail on Monday.

However, Khan has made it clear that he prefers the talks to be conducted away from media attention, emphasising the need for a more meaningful and private discussion. PTI insiders stated that the party is now preparing to formally reach out to the government to move forward with the dialogue. The party believes that previous attempts at negotiation were undermined by excessive media coverage and is advocating for a more discreet approach this time around.

When contacted for comment, Barrister Gohar confirmed that he had conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to Khan but declined to reveal the details of the conversation. “I cannot disclose what was discussed between us,” said Gohar.

The move follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent invitation to PTI for a national dialogue during a speech in the National Assembly. While Barrister Gohar expressed a positive response to the offer, party insiders made it clear that no progress could be made without Khan’s explicit agreement.

Khan is eager for Pakistan’s military establishment to back the negotiations. One source mentioned that Khan is even open to meeting with a representative of the establishment to help facilitate the dialogue.

This development comes amidst growing calls for political reconciliation in the country, particularly following tensions with India. Whether this behind-the-scenes dialogue will lead to a tangible breakthrough remains to be seen.