Bankruptcy Case Closed for Hasan Nawaz Sharif, No Criminal Charges Filed





The UK government’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has officially discharged Hasan Nawaz Sharif from bankruptcy, clearing the way for him to resume his business activities and company directorships without legal restrictions.

According to records from the HMRC, Sharif’s bankruptcy officially ended on April 29, 2025. Following the discharge, he is now eligible to act as a company director and engage in business ventures as usual.

A legal source confirmed, “Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s bankruptcy has been concluded. The UK tax authority has stated that there was no wrongdoing on his part. A bankruptcy discharge occurs when no illegal activity is involved.” The source further explained that if non-compliance or unlawful actions had been found, the process could have been delayed.

The bankruptcy, which lasted only a year, followed a dispute with the HMRC regarding unpaid taxes. Two months prior, the HMRC’s website had labelled Sharif as a “deliberate tax defaulter” after he failed to settle a tax liability of nearly £10 million for the period between April 5, 2015, and April 6, 2016. Despite this, the situation remained a civil matter and did not involve any criminal charges.

Sharif, the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, disputed the tax claim, arguing that he had already paid all the taxes due for that period. The case revolved around a demand for additional tax payments years later, which Sharif claimed was made after the statutory time limit had passed. This led to a lengthy litigation process with the HMRC.

Details of Sharif’s bankruptcy were released by the official UK Gazette in August 2023. The High Court of Justice issued the bankruptcy order on April 29, 2024, following a case filed by HMRC for non-payment of taxes. As per the legal process, Sharif had been prohibited from acting as a company director during the bankruptcy period unless he received specific court permission.

Now discharged from bankruptcy, Sharif is no longer subject to these restrictions and can fully resume his professional activities, including company directorships, without any legal barriers.

A bankruptcy discharge is a legal procedure that releases an individual from certain debts, essentially clearing them of further liability for those specific obligations. Creditors are prohibited from trying to collect on the dismissed debts after they are issued.

