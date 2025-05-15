PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 39.36 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 39.36 points, a negative change of 0.03 percent, closing at 118,536.53 points as compared to 118,575.89 points on the last trading day.

A total of 609,063,142 shares were traded during the day as compared to 684,294,646 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 41.913 billion against Rs 52.586 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gains and 191 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were At-Tahur Limited with 38,761,905 shares at Rs 44.84 per share, Fauji Cement with 36,170,971 shares at Rs 47.86 per share and Sui South Gas with 32,384,781 shares at Rs 36.07 per share.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 935.96 per share closing at Rs 10,295.59 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 88.92 rise in its share price to close at Rs 978.13.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 236.35 per share price, closing at Rs 22,676.15, whereas the runner-up Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 137.93 decline in its per share price to Rs 3,260.00.