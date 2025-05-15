Over 24,832 tractors assembled in 10 months

Tractors production in the country during last 10 months of current financial year was recorded at 24,832 as compared to the output of 38,699 of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July-April, 2024-25, sales of tractor were recorded at 25,143 as compared to the sales of 39,838 tractors of the same period of the last year, according the data of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association. Meanwhile, the Fiat assembled about 9,428 tractors during first 10 months of current financial year as compared to the output of 13,798 tractors of the same period of the last year, it added. The sale of tractors assembled by the Fiat were recorded at 9,455 as compared to the sales of 13,144 tractors of the same period of the last year, the data reveled. The output of Massey Farguson stood at 15,725 tractors during 10 months of current financial year as compared to the production of 26,040 tractors of the same period of the last year, it added. Meanwhile, the sale of the above mentioned company during the period under review was recorded at 15,377 tractors as compared to the sales of 25,555 tractors of the same period of the last year, the data reveled.