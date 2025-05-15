NAB, CCP join forces to combat bid rigging, ensure fair competition

In a landmark move to promote transparency and fair market practices, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here Wednesday to prevent collusion in public procurement and bidding processes.

This landmark NAB-CCP alliance represents a decisive step toward eliminating corruption in procurement processes while safeguarding fair market competition. The ceremony was attended by top officials, as well as leadership from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), including Chairman Lieutenant General (Retd) Nazir Ahmad and Dr. Kabir Ahmad Siddhu.

This collaborative framework establishes formal mechanisms to detect and prevent bid manipulation, ensure transparent procurement processes, and uphold fair competition standards across Pakistan’s business ecosystem.