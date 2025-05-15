Players stuck in middle with IPL, national teams on collision course

The IPL resumes Saturday after its suspension because of the India-Pakistan conflict, but there are doubts over foreign players and the extended schedule has sparked a showdown with international cricket.

The IPL will now end on June 3, nine days later than planned, putting it on a collision course with the English summer of cricket and preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s on June 11.

An England ODI series against the West Indies starts on May 29 while the South Africa and Australia squads are due to begin build-up for their WTC final before the end of May.

South Africa says its Test players must leave India by an originally agreed date of May 26.

“Our initial agreement with the IPL and the Indian board was that our players would return (for national duty) on the 26th,” said South Africa coach Shukri Conrad, who has eight members of his Test squad contracted to IPL teams.

“As it stands, we’re not budging on this.”

The IPL was scheduled to finish May 25, but then the deadly conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan erupted, causing the competition to be suspended last week. Many overseas players went home and it remains to be seen if all will come back for the decisive stages of the world’s richest cricket tournament.

Australia’s WTC final squad is due to depart for a training camp on May 29.

The country’s cricket authorities have taken a less rigid stance, with captain Pat Cummins among those expected to return to India.

However his Sunrisers Hyderabad side, who also have Travis Head, cannot make the IPL playoffs and will play their final game on May 25.

“Team management will work through preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play,” Cricket Australia said Tuesday.

Australia’s squad also includes Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals) and Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), who can both make the playoffs, which begin on May 29.

England have five players from their one-day squad in the IPL and are still deciding how to respond to the hastily revamped schedule.

Former captain Jos Buttler plays for table-topping Gujarat Titans, who look certain to advance, while Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) and Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) could also be needed for the play-offs.

England cricket chiefs are keen to show support for the IPL and the Indian cricket board (BCCI) but also want to put out a full-strength team.

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has just returned from a drugs ban, also plays for Gujarat.

Fellow Proteas Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs may all have to leave before the playoffs because South Africa have a four-day warm-up match against Zimbabwe beginning on June 3.

The players are stuck between their well-paying IPL franchise and their country.

Bengaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in the first of 13 regular-season matches remaining. Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Hyderabad are already out of the playoff race.