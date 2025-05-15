PCB issues ticketing details for rescheduled PSL X matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the ticket details regarding the remaining eight HBL PSL X games to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17-25 May.

“The fans who had bought tickets for the 8 May Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, 9 May Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars and 10 May Islamabad United v Karachi Kings fixtures can now use the same tickets for the corresponding 17, 18 and 19 May fixtures, respectively,” the cricket board said in a statement.

With 18 May being a double-header day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the previously issued 9 May ticket can be used to attend both games.

Additionally, fans who have bought tickets for Eliminators 1, 2 and the Final can use them as per the newly announced dates of the respective matches. The tickets for the remaining league games and the playoffs can also be bought from this online forum this online portal.

According to the statement, physical tickets can also be acquired from designated TCS express centres. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS.

The fans can get a full refund only of the 5 and 10 May Multan contests earlier scheduled in Multan and the previously scheduled Qualifier in Rawalpindi. Online and Corporate refunds will be transferred to the accounts used at the time of booking.

Physical tickets will need to be refunded in-person at TCS designated express centres. The date for the refunds will be announced in due course.