Scarlett slams Oscars for snubbing ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has lashed out at the Oscars for snubbing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ from the best picture race.

The Marvel film was released in 2019 and smashed box office records. ‘Endgame’ recorded an opening of $357.1 million at domestic theatres in the United States.

The film, however, received just one nod for visual effects at the Oscars, which seemed to have irked Scarlett Johansson, who starred in the blockbuster.

‘Black Panther’ remains the only Marvel title to land an Oscar nomination in the top category.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” Johansson pondered during a recent interview with a US media outlet. “It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film – and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time,” the Hollywood actor said.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ saw the death of Johansson’s character Black Widow, however, she returned for Marvel prequel ‘Black Widow’ in 2021.

When asked if she would like to reprise the iconic role in another Marvel title, the Hollywood actor said that it would not make sense following the ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

“It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity would make sense for me, for the character that I play,” Scarlett Johansson said.

“I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans, too – it’s important for them,” she said.